Leah Plunkett is a working mom of two young kids. She’s also a full-time law professor and a full-time candidate for Executive Council.
We need an executive councilor that shares our lived experiences; that’s Leah Plunkett, and then some. In addition to being a full-time parent and educator, Leah has spent the last 10 years serving with the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. She earned the endorsement of Planned Parenthood and, recently, the endorsement of NEA-NH, where she is a union member (so am I).
Electing a pro-choice, education-minded working mom to this seat is crucial this cycle.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Leah Plunkett.
PATRICK COGAN
P.O. Box 108, Antrim
