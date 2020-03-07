I’m running for Keene’s school board because I have the experience and knowledge to make a difference for Keene’s schools.
I’m a Keene High graduate. I understand the law and education because I’ve worked in the courts and in the classroom. I was a judicial law clerk in Boston’s federal court and was an assistant dean at an Australian university. That knowledge of policy and programming is essential to a school board member because the board makes decisions about educational policy.
When I was at Flinders University, I co-chaired an overhaul of degrees, courses and curricula. In that process, I needed to communicate frequently and effectively with key stakeholders — students, faculty, staff and government regulators — about the process and its outcomes.
Similarly, our school board must communicate effectively: with teachers, parents, and with the community. The lesson of the past year is that many interested parties feel left behind by a district administration that hasn’t let the community know what’s happening in the schools.
I’ve canvassed hundreds of Keene residents. Their message is clear. Whether the issue is criterion-based assessment, the start-time change or the busing route at Symonds, Keene residents feel left out.
Although the administration and board researched those issues for years in advance and discussed the facts at public meetings, those realities elide the fact that people feel the district doesn’t let the community know what’s going on.
Our school board must improve communication with the community to ensure everyone affected knows and understands changes well before they happen.
I also support Keene’s tutors and Article 9, which will help improve tutors’ wages.
Let’s cut through hyperbole: We are all concerned with tax rates and money. From my experience in consumer protection law, I’ve fought for New Englanders’ dollars. I know money is important.
But, for the average resident, Article 9 will cost about 19 cents.
And, for those 19 cents, we support educators who provide services to students who need the most help: students with individual education plans. Our district faces a staffing shortage: 20 percent of tutor positions are vacant. Those vacancies mean students’ needs go unmet.
At a time when our district already faces substantial special education challenges, passing Article 9 can readily solve this staffing challenge by retaining the tutors we have and attracting tutors to the district with competitive wages.
I would appreciate your support on March 10.
Together, we can make change happen.
Sincerely,
SHAUN M. FILIAULT
40B Stonehouse Lane
Keene
