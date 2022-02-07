At the recently held school district budget hearing the school board presented a total of seven budget-related articles.
The school board revised two of the articles discussed at this meeting. If these budget articles are passed as currently presented, the potential tax impact for Jaffrey taxpayers will be $4.28 per thousand dollars of assessed value for the school portion of your annual tax bill.
The school board believes that the requests are justified and truly required to allow the school district to maintain the current level of educational services provided to the students of Jaffrey and Rindge.
The purpose of my letter is not to state my support or non-support of these requests. I am asking residents of Jaffrey, and Rindge to participate in the process and to become an informed voter on these budget articles.
In March, when you go to the polls to make your decision to support or not support these articles, my hope is that you are making an informed decision and not a reactive decision when you realize the impact to your taxes that each of these articles will have.
Please plan to attend the deliberative session, which is scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 9) at 6:30 p.m. at the Rindge Memorial School. Your attendance and participation at this deliberative session could make a huge impact as to the final budget that will be presented to the voters in March.
