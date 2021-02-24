A response to Los Angeles Times Guest View (“No vindication here,” Feb. 15):
Get over it. Oh yes, please shame and shun us. We’re so evil. “The peace lovers” in the meantime, harassing Trump lawyers, vandalizing property, etc.
All the wonderful peace-loving people we watched violently destroy people and property throughout the summer and cheered on by the ones decrying Trump’s “incitement of insurrection,” which, by the way, is a blatant lie, and they know it.
We’re not THAT stupid.
So ... I look forward to being shamed and shunned. Shun away, because that brand of favor means nothing to me. Instead, I will wear the “shame and shun” as crown.
REBECCA MONTRONE
Keene
