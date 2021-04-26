Just because our governor has seen fit to stop the COVID mask mandate, doesn’t mean we have to follow suit.
We are currently having a sizeable uptick in cases of COVID, which to most people would mean leaving all virus safeguards in place … masks; 6 foot distances; no large groups; and washing of hands.
Due to the mask mandate, most people felt safer in public places. And therefore it would make sense for businesses to continue to mandate this for their staff and customers.
Be smart and help us all be/stay safe. Thank you all bodies.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
