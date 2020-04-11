A very big thank you to all who participated in the Buy a Local Gift Card Day.
The local stores, services and restaurants were very impressed and grateful. The gift cards are an important source of income that help these businesses pay their employees and overhead during these desperate times. Buying a gift card is offering a no-interest loan to local businesses who support our local economy.
We all have occasions such as birthdays, Easter, Mother’s Day, and graduations coming soon. Why not continue buying local business gift cards as a gift for those occasions? I recommend you continue safe practices when purchasing. Many local businesses are offering gift cards online or via telephone and curbside pick up.
I thank you in advance as you continue to support our local businesses as they are struggling through these horrific times.
PHILIP JONES
40A Stonehouse Lane
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 5 on the Keene City Council.)
