It is wrong to allow a religious encampment on Rep. Paul Somero's private property for two weeks without check.
We have no problem with a religious encampment. We do have great concern regarding 50 or so people entering New Hampshire, refusing to use masks, and leaving said property to go anywhere off Rep. Somero's property, in addition to whomever attends. Read: high risk for COVID-19 contamination to many individuals, and local shops including pharmacies and grocery stores the rest of the greater community must access for their own needs.
If this encampment cannot be prevented, surely the powers of the great state of New Hampshire can prevent such reckless behavior anywhere beyond the perimeter of Rep. Paul Somero's property. School is starting in just a few weeks.
Enough, please! Tell Gov. Sununu to keep New Ipswich and surrounding communities safe.
Sincerely,
KATHY and DON SCOTT
144 Main St.
Harrisville
