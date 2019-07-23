The Orchard Hill Breadworks, run by Noah Elbers In East Alstead, is an example of community spirit.
On Tuesday evening, July 16, Cheshire Village@Home was the beneficiary of the company’s Pizza Night profits. Cheshire Village@Home is a signature program of the Keene Senior Center, for residents of western Cheshire County who need a little help to remain living in their homes.
Elbers has, for 12 years, sponsored Tuesday Pizza Nights in the summer using his canopied, outdoor brick oven. The net of his costs, go to a nonprofit organization randomly chosen from numerous applications. Elbers provides the crust (gluten-free available), sauce and cheese. People bring their own additional toppings.
Orchard Hill Breadworks Pizza Night brings together a community of people, for a worthy cause in a joyful way. Our world could use more of that.
ANGEL NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.