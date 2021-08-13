I attended the pig scrambles at Cheshire Ag Days with some friends, and I am still shocked at what I saw.
Baby piglets were chased, grabbed, jumped on, pulled, tugged and stuffed into sacks in near-90-degree heat inside a packed arena full of screaming people. I witnessed a bagged piglet tossed on the ground while the family continued to watch from the grandstand. The bagged piglet was writhing on the ground at their feet, clearly suffocating and struggling. Then one of the family members went and grabbed a knife to slit the bag and pull the piglet’s snout out. Thus giving a trickle of hot air to keep the piglet alive while it was probably a sizzling temperature inside and the piglet’s body was close to heatstroke. Eventually they hauled the piglet away like a sack of potatoes to who knows where. A hot car perhaps?
During the three scrambles I watched, clearly any rules put in place were broken and not enforced. In real time it would be impossible to carefully observe and correct any improper handling anyway. One piglet’s leg was yanked at an awkward angle away from the torso; one boy was bouncing the piglet’s head off the ground as he tried to bag his prize; and another boy was jumping on a piglet grabbing at the head, ears and face of the terrified animal. Back legs were supposed to be the grabbing point but clearly any appendage was really fair game.
There was a small protest outside against the pig scrambles. Mr. Kenney, who makes the big decisions at Cheshire Fairgrounds, was interviewed about it, but he profits off of this abuse via ticket sales. The agriculture lobby can’t be depended upon either.
Neutral observers of a humane oversight organization need to start looking into these scrambles. It would also help in the future if The Keene Sentinel watched the scrambles and took pictures and video. I will say that nothing matches up to seeing these scrambles in real time, though. I am all for children having fun and they should not be blamed here, nor really the parents. This goes deeper into a society that has blindly accepted most animals as just objects, tools or food. It is time to evolve away from pig scrambles.
KRISTINA SNYDER
Chester
