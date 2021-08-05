Should we teach our children to terrorize those who are defenseless and weaker than they are? Of course not. But that’s what will happen in the “pig scrambles” at the Cheshire County Fair this weekend.
A pig scramble is when frightened piglets are taken from their mothers and released in an enclosure with pumped-up kids, who then chase, tackle and grab the screaming piglets any way they can, and shove the piglets into bags, often seriously injuring the small animals. All for prizes. Sometimes the prizes are the piglets themselves.
In a society plagued by bullying, especially among our children, we (parents and society in general) should teach our children compassion and empathy. Pig scrambles give children the opposite message — that it is OK to terrorize and injure others, and that “might makes right,” a message that is a danger to a democratic society.
JACK HURLEY
Claremont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.