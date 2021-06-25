Many factors make New Hampshire the great state that it is, and a desired place to live.
Not the least of those factors is the strength and size of its nonprofit sector, some of which has struggled to stay afloat because of the pandemic.
But for one 24-hour period earlier this month, the curtain went up and the lights came on as some 854 nonprofits and charitable organizations, including dozens locally, were a part of NH Gives.
The collective work is diverse and critical: food insecurity, childcare, human services, disabilities, environmental protection, health and hospitals, domestic violence, arts and culture, and civil rights and advocacy, just for starters.
The difference-making work is real and has tremendous social and societal impact where we live.
The nonprofits that were a part of NH Gives, which generated nearly $4 million from 14,000-plus generous donors, are but a sliver of the real number; New Hampshire is, in fact, home to 6,557 501(c)3 organizations, according to the N.H. Center for Nonprofits, which hosts NH Gives.
The state’s nonprofit sector generates $11 billion annually and accounts for 15 percent of the state workforce, according to the center.
In our corner of the state, we admire our mountains and lakes and great outdoors, to be sure. But quality-of-life experience is directly proportional to so many of the volunteer-powered nonprofits doing amazing, often behind-the-scenes work to, as we like to say at the Keene Family YMCA, “Build a Better Us.”
Thank you to the thousands of volunteers and donors who drive these organizations’ efforts and thank you to those who showed support during NH Gives.
At the Y, more than four dozen individuals donated as part of NH Gives, and Main Street America Insurance, with offices in Keene, donated a substantial matching gift. We are grateful for all that support and for what it allows us to do to make our facility, programs and services accessible to all.
The lights were not on for long, 24 hours, but the cause-driven work continues and is more important than ever.
PAUL MILLER
Development Director
Keene Family YMCA
Keene
