Granite State Rural Water Association applauds the release of the film “Dark Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo, for promoting discussions about drinking water quality and treatment. Undoubtedly many people will question what’s in their drinking water. According to a critic at RogerEbert.com, this film “is a gateway to a wider discussion of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a poisonous byproduct of one of DuPont’s most lucrative postwar products, teflon. This in turn leads to an even wider and more alarming look at toxic chemicals that are spread through the water supply, enter human bodies, and stay there forever.”
According to N.H. Department of Environmental Services, 56 percent of New Hampshire’s households rely on public drinking water systems for their supply. A public water system is classified by the department’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau as a water system with at least 15 service connections or that regularly serves an average of at least 25 individuals daily at least 60 days out of the year. Many of these public water supplies are small, serving several hundred people, run by a single operator or are overseen by a volunteer board. They have limited financial and technical resources.
PFAS, or highly fluorinated chemicals, are used in many products because of their oil-, stain-, and water-repellent properties. There are more than 3,000 chemicals in this class of compounds and they are used in carpets, cleaners, clothing, cookware, cosmetics, food packaging, furnishings, outdoor apparel, paints, papers, protective coatings and sealants, and firefighting foams. According to PFASCentral.com, “PFAS are found in the bodies of 98 percent of Americans.”
On Sept. 30, the Department of Environmental Services began requiring public drinking water systems to sample for PFAS/PFOA chemicals on a quarterly basis. Costs for these tests are paid for by systems and their ratepayers. If systems need to address PFAS treatment, it is likely that these costs will also be paid for by the same aforementioned entities. How much treatment will cost is still largely unknown. What we do know is that it will not be cheap.
What can you do? Learn about the current science, how water samples are tested and treatment costs should contamination be found. Work with local drinking water staff. Water utilities are on the receiving end of PFAS, not the cause of it. Lastly, prevent PFAS from entering the use stream by choosing products that are PFAS free.
JENNIFER PALMIOTTO
47 Main St.
Walpole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.