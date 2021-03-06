Ever since moving to Dublin 27 years ago, Susan Peters has demonstrated concern for her neighbors and the town. Having served on the planning board, transportation committee, and the zoning board of appeals, Susan knows how town government works and how to make positive change happen. Plus, her legal background and extensive knowledge of budgets, state laws, and regulations will be invaluable as a selectboard member.
Given the challenges the selectboard will confront due to the pandemic, Susan’s talents and skills are exactly what the town needs.
I hope you will join me in voting for Susan Peters on Tuesday, March 9.
ALLEN DAVIS
Dublin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.