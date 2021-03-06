Susan Peters has been instrumental in protecting Dublin Lake from invasive milfoil.
Early in the state’s awareness of this dangerous plant, she monitored the lake bottom, sometimes with just a snorkel and other times in dive gear. It takes a good bit of studying to identify what’s benign growth and what can kill the water-body, and she put in the time.
When milfoil was found in Cemetery Cove, she worked with N.H. Department of Environmental Services to deal with it, a multi-step process.
Many of us who’ve come behind her, caring for the lake, know how committed she is to learning about a situation and following through with appropriate action.
Please join me in supporting her candidacy for Dublin Selectboard on March 9.
FELICITY POOL
Dublin
