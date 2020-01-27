I write this letter to encourage The Sentinel’s endorsement of 2020 presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg.
I am a 73-year-old man with congenital deafness. I have attended many of the Pete Rallies in New Hampshire and have been impressed with his sensitivity to those with disabilities, both with continuous provision of interpreters and his proposed plans to address the needs of the handicapped, which show such sensitivity and insight into the challenges of the disabled.
But I may be a single-issue voter when it comes to addressing climate change. If our environment is unlivable, we have nothing and none of the other issues really matter.
I have studied Pete’s proposal to address climate change and I feel his plans are the most dynamic and the most doable. I particularly like his idea of raising a youth corps as a way of doing national service because I created and led a nonprofit that was school-based and did community service to the environment before my retirement.
I passionately believe in Pete’s unique genius for uniting and galvanizing a divided and often factious American population once he is elected. If we don’t learn how to work together to make a better world, truly, we are lost!
Sincerely yours,
DOUGLASS BARTLETT
58 Martin Cook Road
Richmond
