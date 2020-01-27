When someone shows you their true colors, believe them. Pete Buttigieg has shown the nation he has the experience, temperament and service needed to be our next president.
Pete voluntarily chose to serve our country in Afghanistan, and he chose to serve his hometown as mayor. So by looking at what he’s done, you can see what he will do for the country.
Having proudly served on the Keene City Council for 21 years, I understand politics is deeply personal. What may seem like a small thing — a stop sign at the end of your block, lowering the speed limit in your neighborhood, the needs of a small business owner or a homeless person — can make a big difference in people’s lives.
Those who serve locally understand that. As a mayor, Pete has that critical perspective — where delivering solutions to make people’s lives better comes first, not petty politics. As president, Pete will bring the voices and concerns of working people in places like Keene to Washington, so we can finally get to work on our greatest challenges that Trump has made worse.
We need to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, affordable health care, an economy that actually works for workers and not just billionaires, real action on climate change to prevent a catastrophe, and we need to take care of our veterans.
Having enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and then served aboard a submarine during the Cold War, I’ve seen what happens to friends when they return and how hard it can be to get treatment. As a fellow veteran, I know Pete feels the same way and will ensure our country honors its pledge to those who have served.
I’m tired of Washington’s dysfunction and chaos, and I know Pete is, too. Let’s help elect Pete Buttigieg so we can turn the page on this chapter of our history, put Trump behind us and finally get to work on what matters — delivering for you.
RANDY FILIAULT
40B Stonehouse Lane
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.