My deputies and I, along with local law enforcement, have been waging a battle against substance misuse disorders and face a mental health care crisis.
We’ve done our best to confront these challenges, but it’s clear there’s something wrong on a much deeper level that law enforcement cannot address: We have lost a sense of purpose in a rapidly changing world.
These challenges cannot be solved by law enforcement officers alone — they cut to the core of our nation and what it means to be American, they need to be addressed from the highest office in the land. Our country may be in a crisis, but I have hope in Pete Buttigieg.
He is bringing people together from every walk of life to solve our most significant challenges with bold new ideas. When politicians in Washington seem more interested in fighting each other, Pete is uniting us.
You can see that in his mental health care plan. More than just putting forth the most comprehensive plan to address the mental health care and addiction crisis, Pete understands that to heal, we must ensure everyone feels like they belong in their community.
You can see this same approach with his health care plan, Medicare For All Who Want It. Pete is ensuring that every American has health care, but doing it in a way that gives us a choice and doesn’t force millions to give up their private insurance.
You can see it in how he treats everyone with respect, compassion, and dignity, regardless of who they are or where they are in life’s journey. As the only Hispanic sheriff in New Hampshire, I appreciate that Pete is calling for common-sense immigration reform and offering a path to citizenship to those fleeing violence, while still protecting our nation.
And you can see his values in his national service plan. By committing to creating one million paid civilian service positions by 2026, he’s offering young people a chance to serve their country and give them a sense of purpose at a time when it’s missing for too many.
For all these reasons and more, I’m proud to support Pete Buttigieg for president. With Pete, we have a chance to unite our country around our shared values and work together to overcome our most significant challenges — before it’s too late.
ELI RIVERA
P.O. Box 140
Keene
(This writer, A Democrat, is sheriff of Cheshire County.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.