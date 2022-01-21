In my old Webster (dictionary of the English Language, 1828), liberal means “of a free and open heart. Generous giving, and open to the thoughts of others.” The negative is “licentious or free to excess.” Conservative means, in that same dictionary “preservative, having the power to preserve in a safe or entire state or from loss, waste or injury.”
When I look at my life I see a very fine balance of being liberal and conservative, in the old-fashioned sense that makes for a good life. We all want to be generous and giving, but when we give beyond our means, we can be overwhelmed by debt and poverty. Then we need to watch our funds, be conservative to get back on track.
In life you have times of prosperity, when you find that you can be more generous and are proud to be able to do so. Our country has been the most prosperous and generous country in the world, providing half the money for the U.N. and giving to many other world humanitarian projects. Many other countries that are prosperous have learned to follow our example and give more generously.
At the same time, in being generous and maintaining a safety net for our people, we have taken on a debt that we may not be ever able to pay back. This is where the conservative part of our nature should come into play — where we shall watch every penny until we get back on track and can pay all of our bills.
The Federal Reserve has been very generous in allowing us to pile up debt recently at zero percent. In my conservative nature, I am afraid that someday soon we will awaken to find we no longer own the country of our birth, for the banking system will have foreclosed on us.
Many of us are probably looking at life in this mixed way, liberal in how we care for others but conservative in exercising wisdom with our own resources. Each is important; ignore one side or the other and our country is out of balance, as it most certainly seems to be right now.
May we listen to both sides of our nature so we can come back into balance, and by being in balance with both side of our nature, in this area, be better able to listen and understand each other.
