Every time I read The Sentinel, which isn’t often these days, there is an article about race.
There was that meeting at the Keene Recreation Center with college students complaining that there are too many white people in Keene. White people look at them funny, they said, and it’s because of their skin color. Perhaps there are other reasons, but apparently this wasn’t considered by the deep thinkers who attended. Could it be because they are young and attractive? No, of course not; it must be racism.
Next there was the science teacher who ran across the street to introduce herself to a fellow brown-skinned person, because it was such a relief to see after having to look at white people all day. It must have been quite a moment.
Then there was the person from Keene State’s Office of Diversity and Anti-Western Culture who complained about never seeing anyone with the same skin color for months when she lived in Colorado. She must have been traumatized by the experience, because she is now on the Racial Justice Committee recommending racist policies to fix this horrific problem.
I’m sure there must be more inspirational articles on racism that I’ve missed over the years. When does it end?
STEVEN RINGLAND
Keene
