Mike Pence is a very proper and correct husband — so much so, he won’t be in a room with a female who’s not his wife without his wife being there because, well, gosh darn it, he might feel something lustful.
He wasn’t nearly so proper and correct, however, when it came to his visit to Mackinac Island, Mich., which for over a hundred years has banned motorized vehicles. Mr. Pence who had to travel less than a half mile to get to his destination on the island did so in an eight-SUV caravan. Security, you see?
Just think of the photos of Mike Pence riding a bike. Or, of course, those hussy females who are lurking in the woods waiting to fly out and throw their brazen bodies at him. Someone might want to clue Mr. Pence into the fact that society’s understanding of females has evolved since the Old Testament.
Or that to be successful in negotiating with other countries one must appreciate and be respectful of its culture, which he completely failed to do when it came to Mackinac Island.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
