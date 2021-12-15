Growing up in Jaffrey, I quickly internalized New Hampshire’s motto “Live Free or Die” and, later, at its oldest high school, “non sibi” (not for oneself). The heart of New Hampshire’s ethos is the balance between freedom and responsibility.
Recently, despite alarming positivity rates in the double digits, hospitals well over capacity, and medical staffs of inadequate scale, the governor decided to decline asking for mask mandates. Certainly, the simple act of wearing a mask in public cannot be the kind of horror Gen. John Stark meant when he proclaimed: “Live free or die: Death is not the worst of evils.”
The governor stated this mandate would be “effectively penalizing” those vaccinated in the state.
The real penalties of inaction are far greater:
Spending $90 million in federal money to prepare for the coming (yet preventable) surges in addition to calling in the National Guard.
Risking injury for vulnerable small children, the immunocompromised and the elderly.
Threatening the economy, which penalizes businesses and citizens.
Risking in-person education, with its clear educational, social and economic impacts.
Ensuring seniors and the medically fragile will face shortages of care.
Guaranteeing hospitals and insurance systems incur stratospheric new costs to be passed on to citizens via higher premiums and taxes.
Assuring New Hampshire veterans who served to keep America free from real harm, not disposable masks, have longer VA wait times.
I call on the governor to lead with New Hampshire’s trademark balance of freedom and responsibility, rather than in fear of the radicalized political margins.
ELIZABETH H. McCORMICK
East Moriches, N.Y.
