Lately there have been articles and news stories about more pedestrian injuries and deaths.
Tonight (March 3), at 5ish, I had an experience on West Street that is a perfect example; it was dusk, rainy, fairly dark.
I saw a motion on my right, did not have time to stop. Fortunately, they realized that and stepped back. I’m a lady won’t describe their language.
They were dressed in very dark clothes, not using a crosswalk. Pedestrians, give us drivers a break, use the crosswalk signals. Might take a bit for it to turn, allowing pedestrians to walk, but what’s a few minutes? Or do some people have a death wish?
Please everyone, New Hampshire has a no-hands law; obey it. Use crosswalks and the pedestrian lights, and if you’re walking, wear light clothing, an orange vest, something like that.
Give Lady Luck an edge.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St.
Keene
