As a United States history teacher I have grave concerns over President Trump’s recent refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election. I have always taught my students that one of the things that makes the United States great is that throughout our history we have always changed leaders in a peaceful and honorable manner. Our election tradition has been one of losers conceding graciously as they pledged their support for the new leadership.
The Founding Fathers, with their keen understanding of the human condition from Hobbes, Locke and Rousseau, never anticipated a president such as Donald Trump or an enabling Senate, many of whose members follow blindly and have lost all sense of honor. In Donald Trump we have a president who puts his political ambitions above the sanctity of our democratic traditions. We have a president who is willing to use the political manipulations of the incumbency, never anticipated by the Founding Fathers to remain in power.
The people of the United States need to save our democracy from this president who seeks to sow chaos in our election process. We need to turn away from the hateful talk of a president who sounds very much like the leaders of 1930s Germany. We are better than this. In the history of the world the United States has been exceptional in its many accomplishments. We can’t let a misguided president tear our history apart and trounce upon our traditions for the sake of his personal ambitions. It is time for the American people to send this president packing into the winds of history. The time is here for the United States to get back to the greatness it always had until the presidency of Donald Trump.
BRUCE W. BATTEN
103 Currier Ave.
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.