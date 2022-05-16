We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
If you’re not questioning the mainstream media story of the war in Ukraine, you’re making a grave mistake. A little Internet research, for starters Oliver Stone’s two-part documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” 2018, shows how simplistic, one-sided and false this story is.
America has been involved in political control of Ukraine since it became an independent country after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. The Maiden Coup in 2014, engineered by the CIA, which toppled a democratically elected president friendly toward Russia, enabled our State Department to pick Ukrainian leaders friendly to us and maintain them with or without popular approval.
The CIA continues to train both Ukrainian government military forces and the notorious neo-Nazi private paramilitary groups (such as the Azov Battalion) who hate the ethnic Russians and revel in torture and killing. They may be responsible for the atrocities we blame on Russia. The horror that we see on TV today has been ongoing in Eastern Ukraine since 2015. Over 14,000 men, women and children have been killed and many more would have died without military aid from Russia.
The Minsk Accords brokered by Germany and France and recognized by the U.N. Security Council in 2015 were intended to end the fighting in Eastern Ukraine and grant semi-autonomous status to the Russian-speaking regions. Though signed by both parties, the Ukrainian government has taken no steps to implement them.
Putin’s stated goals for a post war Ukraine, which include demilitarizing and de-nazifying the country, recognizing the independence of the Donbass Republics and ensuring that Ukraine remains a neutral buffer zone between Russia and the NATO countries, deserve consideration in light of a much worse alternative — a wider war in the region and potential nuclear showdown between Russia and the U.S. and NATO.
Americans need to understand the true nature of this war and speak out in support of a peaceful solution while it’s still possible.
