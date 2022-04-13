A New Hampshire high school principal was once asked why he didn’t have a peace education program to balance his school’s JROTC program. His answer was “because we don’t have to.”
His school didn’t have to have a JROTC program either, but it chose to. A bright beacon of hope lies in the establishment of peace education at the high school level.
In an article titled “Taking practical ideas on peace and conflict to U.S. high schools: Students discover themselves as peacebuilders in an often violent world,” Alison Thurma described a peace education program at West Central High School in Hartford, S.D. The history teacher at the school, JoAnne Bohl, is a participant in the U.S. Peace Institute’s Peace Teacher program, and her aim is to “have students think about conflict in new ways, and to cultivate their own potential to contribute to positive change around the world.”
She further stated that “learning conflict resolution and how to build peace are skills students can apply, whether it is to their history class or to current events. They can apply it in their personal lives, and they can certainly use it as they become citizens in the 21st Century.” Bohl stated that “When groups, communities and nations employ knowledge and skill to manage differences nonviolently, it is an essential, transformational force. Students learn about their own conflict styles so that they critique them, see where they apply, and compare them to conflict styles that groups and whole countries use. The aim is to ‘get students thinking, talking, and processing ideas and concepts in a new way.’ The resources help students develop critical thinking and encourage them to take ownership of their own learning.”
Students also learn that peacebuilding is a lengthy and laborious process that is not only used by heads of state, but “includes everyday people learning skills like mediation, dialogue and active listening.” Peace education transforms students and elevates their human development in ways that enhance their community, state, nation, and world. These students now and later into adulthood will be able to question authority and not easily be manipulated by mass media and propaganda. They think for themselves and care about others. We need to provide peace education in every high school in order to bring our society to a much higher level of functioning.
