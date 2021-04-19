This is Pathways for Keene’s reply to John McGauley’s column (“An unabridged view of the city’s latest purchase,” April 10/11.
Although, we find his column written with suburb spelling and grammar, we think the verbiage in the piece was somewhat lacking. To add context to the article, we offer the following facts for your consideration.
We are a nonprofit, 501(c)3 entity, with a volunteer board of 10 members. We, and hundreds of supporters, have assisted the City of Keene to create approximately 10 miles of multi-use trails from Eastern Avenue through downtown, and it will soon travel beyond west of Hurricane Road.
For these segments, the city has paid for approximately 10 percent of the local share costs with Pathways for Keene raising the remaining 10 percent share, which was matched 80 percent with federal/state funding.
As for North Bridge, the city floated a 10-year bond in 2011/2012, for approximately $600,000 with Pathways for Keene picking up $100,000 of additional cost. The remainder of the bridge costs were covered by federal/state funds. South Bridge was paid 100 percent with non-local funding and it was included as a component of the bypass project.
It is Pathways for Keene’s hope that the award-winning Prowse Bridge will be constructed over Route 101 near the road curve next to the historic Stone Arch Bridge and connect the Cheshire Rail Trail south to the Swanzey line. The expectation is the progress of these phases will be completed as funding allows, and the burden to the local property taxpayer will be minimized as much as possible through grants, donations, “4 on the 4th” footraces and non-local funding.
All of these projects have been completed or conceived with the safety of active transportation users in mind. In the near future, we will present additional information as to the progress of the project phases and we will offer up the several benefits to be gained by citizens and visitors of Keene.
CHUCK REDFERN
Keene
