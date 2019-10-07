When it comes to mass shootings, the conservative response is that the focus should be on the mental health of the alleged shooter; that those who are deemed to be “mentally ill” should be perceived as possible shooters of mass destruction. But what about a mass liar?
Pathological lying, also known as mythomania and pseudologia fantastica, is the chronic behavior of compulsive or habitual lying. It is viewed that kleptomania is a rare mental health disorder. Pathological lying may be a sign of another underlying condition, such as a personality disorder or factitious disorder. These disorders include ovelapping symptoms, including compulsive lying.
There has been the need for many “corrections” made by those who report on what the current occupant in the White House says, well over 1,000 corrections; we’ve heard changes in what was stated, within hours, that seem to contradict what was first said.
Though the excuse of the mis-statements given by conservatives is a shrug or a smile (or is it a grimace?) or a weak defense of the current occupant that struggles to push the spotlight off of the current upheaval the effort seems abetting and abiding the offensive language.
I believe that this country is being led by a person who has mental health issues; a man who will alter the communication he speaks in order to keep himself “out of trouble” and to keep himself viewed as the “victim” because “they are out to get me, a witch hunt.”
If the defense of gun control is to weed out the mentally ill who just might, possibly, be a mass shooter, then shouldn’t we weed out the mentally ill individual who occupies the White House? To protect him from himself?
DAVID MILLER
115 Drewsville Road
Alstead
