I urge the voters of Marlborough and Troy to consider Lucius Parshall’s candidacy for state representative.
Lucius has given thorough consideration to the decision to run for this position and is already working hard to learn the ropes of representing us. As a parent and a recently retired public school teacher, he knows the importance of adequate and fair funding of public education. He is committed to finding ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.
Lucius sees the corrupting influence of big money in New Hampshire government where tax breaks and discretionary funds go to big businesses and big political donors while the dwindling middle class, the elderly, and the young are stressed with excessive property taxes.
There has been no willingness at the top to make systemic changes in our tax structure or to address gerrymandering.
This, and each seat in the N.H. House, is important. Remember that this past term the House overruled Sununu’s veto of the repeal of the death penalty by just one vote. We need representatives like Lucius who do not check their consciences at the door to the Statehouse and who thoughtfully weigh what is right and good for the citizens of their district.
If you haven’t met Lucius, please check out his website at luciusparshall.com.
SANDY SWINBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.)
