After pursuing a career in education, Lucius Parshall understands the needs and requirements for an “adequate” education.
He also knows well the inequities of the current school funding system, a system that denies students the means for achievement and strains towns with out-sized property tax burdens. These costs are frequently borne by retirees and those least able to pay, not only in Marlborough and Troy, but broadly based throughout the state.
In these critical times we need legislators who understand the issues facing New Hampshire.
Vote for Lucius Parshall for state House representative from Marlborough and Troy.
IRA GAVRIN
55 Bixby St.
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.