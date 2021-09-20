Beware, farmers market visitors: The delightful City of Keene has parking meter people who can’t wait to give you a ticket while you shop. They lurk around just waiting to slap a ticket on your windshield while you shop.

Whether or not you’re aware that a seemingly innocent parking spot isn’t so innocent ... for one who isn’t familiar with parking kiosks looming far away from the innocent-looking parking spot!

P.S. They also hang out at the Keene Public Library just waiting ... for you with your toddler in tow running toward your car, just a minute too late!

ROSE KOWALIW

Swanzey

