These days, parents have been expressing their desire to become more involved in school decision-making. There is a way to empower parents without disempowering teachers. Parents know their own children better than anyone, and teachers know children in general and education better than anyone.
Every school needs a structured and well-organized parental involvement program that includes parent education. One of the best models of parental involvement comes from Dr. Joyce Epstein of Johns Hopkins University who has developed a framework for defining six different types of parent involvement. These are as follows:
1. Parenting: Type 1 involvement occurs when family practices and home environments support “children as students” and when schools understand their children’s families.
2. Communicating: Type 2 involvement occurs when educators, students, and families “design effective forms of school-to-home and home-to-school communications.”
3. Volunteering: Type 3 involvement occurs when educators, students, and families “recruit and organize parent help and support” and count parents as an audience for student activities.
4. Learning at Home: Type 4 involvement occurs when information, ideas or training are provided to educate families about how they can “help students at home with homework and other curriculum-related activities, decisions, and planning.”
5. Decision Making: Type 5 involvement occurs when schools “include parents in school decisions” and “develop parent leaders and representatives.”
6. Collaborating with the Community: Type 6 involvement occurs when community services, resources, and partners are integrated into the educational process to “strengthen school programs, family practices, and student learning and development.”
Every school needs a Parent Education Center that has a library of books, journals, and videos on child development and related topics. It can also be a place for parenting classes. This addresses numbers 1 and 4. Schools also need a Parent Advisory Council, the members of which could sit on several school decision-making committees. This addresses numbers 2 and 5. Most schools do numbers 3 and 6 but maybe could do better. The state Department of Education should create a Parent Educator Certification and require at least one parent educator per school system for schools to be accredited. This person would set up and monitor the parent involvement program and provide parent education.
For children to reach their full potentials, parents and teachers must form a close partnership and problem-solve ways to create a learning environment that goes beyond an adequate education.
LEO R. SANDY
Chesterfield
