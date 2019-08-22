I walk to work and pass men begging for money on the off-ramp. The men are lying or sitting on the side of the road holding up a sign. They are mooching off the rest of us, yet, making the effort of standing upright is too much to ask.
If I dangled a five dollar bill, would that motivate them to stand? Maybe I should donate a mattress so they can be more comfortable? The area around them has trash everywhere. After spending the day begging off the rest of us, they can’t make the effort to clean up after themselves?
So let’s review, shall we? These gentlemen want to sponge off the rest of us while not showing enough respect to at least stand while their bumming, then, they leave all their trash for someone else to pick up because after lying around for hours they don’t have the energy to clean up after themselves.
You have to make an effort: no matter who you are, where you are, or what your situation, you have to make an effort. That’s just the way life is. Sympathy from others come when circumstances are greater than the victim of them.
If they need help, then, let’s offer them help: these men are on the street, and as it is now, that street is one-way.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
