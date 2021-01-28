Rep. Sherman Packard and other Republican politicians are making New Hampshire a national laughing stock, again. They are embarrassing our state.
To deprive Rep. Rung of her committee appointments because she complained about the Troy police chief is divisive, nonsensical and clownish. Rep. Rung did nothing to incite any danger in Troy — unlike Republicans all around the nation and New Hampshire, who endangered our nation and its citizens with their constant lying and worse.
The Troy police chief is properly criticized. He is entitled to protest, of course. However, he admits that he saw police in Washington being abused by Trump supporters and did not rush in to help them — instead, he just left. Further, he can believe whatever nonsense and falsehoods he wants. However, does Troy want someone so gullible, so pliable, so willing to oppose the Constitution as their police chief? They have a choice, too. Their chief apparently believed all of Trump’s obvious lies. I would not want someone like that as a police chief. He is free to demonstrate, but Troy is entitled to have an intelligent, thoughtful person as its police chief. Not someone so easily swayed by lies and conspiracy theories.
And, for pointing this out, the Republicans strip Rep. Rung of her roles in state government? Talk about fraud and disenfranchisement. It would seem Packard does not have the integrity to serve in his position in the Legislature. He should be removed.
Sincerely,
ANDREW MANEVAL
Harrisville
