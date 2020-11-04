Hello dear Keeners,
I am writing today with a plea for Fireworks Restaurant. Although we are doing much better than I ever could have hoped in this situation, (due to the patronage of all you amazing Keeners!) it won’t exist much longer, under current ownership. We have been trying to find a buyer for the restaurant, and while there have been many prospects, none of them made it to the finish line.
Fireworks is steadily climbing back to profitability, including adding a seamless new online ordering platform. I am simply not able to be its owner much longer, mostly because my family and I no longer live in this country.
Fireworks needs a new owner, with some capital to take it forward, to hit its stride again. It’s no challenge to recognize how important Fireworks is to the local community and to downtown Keene itself.
Fireworks is manned by an amazing staff that care deeply for its future, including a fantastic young couple who manage the kitchen and dining room. They would love to own the restaurant, but are not financially positioned to do so at this time.
So what can you do? Well firstly, please eat at Fireworks as often as you can and show us your support! If you agree about Fireworks’ importance in the community, become part of an investment team that can back this lovely couple, or think about owning this amazing restaurant and community hub yourself. As most of you know, this is no ordinary restaurant. It has historically been a great money maker and again, critical to the vitality of downtown Keene.
The intent in writing this letter is to explore what other ideas there might be out there for solutions to this problem that we haven’t thought of. If we can’t find a solution in the next 30 days, we will be forced to close our doors
Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. Keene has shown us so much love over the years and we have been so privileged to have been here in this wonderful community.
Please email fireworks at fireworkskeene@gmail.com or info@fireworksrestaurant.net. You can also always call the restaurant and we’ll reply promptly.
As always, thank you so much for all your support of Fireworks and we hope to share a table with you very soon.
MATTHEW BLAU
Owner
Fireworks Restaurant
22 Main St.
Keene
