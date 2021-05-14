Senate Bill 130, which calls for education vouchers, undercuts our public education system. Beyond that, the bill is full of gaps, oversights and basic sloppiness.
For example, the scholarship organization that will administer the program is given carte blanche to handle millions of dollars of public funds, with no meaningful oversight and with immunity from liability. That means the organization, handling millions of dollars of public funds, won’t be held to the usual standard of reasonable care.
Reaching Higher NH predicts that if the state spends about $70 million on vouchers in the first three years, the scholarship organization will be entitled to keep $7 million of that money. Since the scholarship organization would be paid on commission, it has a built-in incentive to approve and pay for services, even if they are of questionable value to the child. This is an obvious conflict of interest!
We also don’t know the training of the people who are making these decisions. I don’t believe there is any provision requiring that they are educators.
The purported ”oversight” of the scholarship organization would be through a Legislative Oversight Committee, which is charged with monitoring the implementation of the program. But if it sees a problem, its only recourse is to make recommendations for legislative changes. The bill grants no one the authority to terminate the contract with the scholarship organization.
Why would we want to put New Hampshire tax dollars into a program that will undercut our public schools, be laden with potential conflicts of interest, and has no serious oversight? I don’t get it.
KATHLEEN BOLLERUD
Harrisville
