Trump sure whines a lot, don’t he?
Imagine if the soldiers at Normandy whined they would get wet coming off the landing crafts; or if Churchill whined the Germans were across the Channel; or Lincoln whined the South wasn’t cooperating; or the Minutemen whined the British had a better army; or Dr. King whined the whites were mean; or the astronauts whined it was too cold in space.
Get my point?
Jack Coey
15 Fairview St.
Keene
