On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. The anniversary of this landmark legislation provides the opportunity to reflect back to the initial event, examine the present, and look forward to the future.
Although the Fifteenth Amendment outlawed discrimination in voting, African Americans in the South faced serious obstacles to voting including literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation and violence. Voting rights activists worked for decades during the 20th century to improve access to the vote. The murders of voting rights activists in Mississippi and the attack on peaceful marchers in Selma, Ala., caught the national attention and prompted the formulation and passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
It banned literacy tests and required federal oversight of voter registration in areas where a minority of people of color were registered. Areas with a history of voter suppression needed to obtain preclearance of new voting regulations from the federal government.
Voter participation among people of color increased immediately, with a quarter of a million new Black voters registered by the end of 1965.
Examining our present-day access to voting reveals causes for concern. In the decision that established “one person, one vote,” Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote, “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government.”
And yet, in 2021, 49 states have introduced more than 400 restrictive pieces of voting legislation. Texas state representatives are so concerned about their state’s voting legislation that they are in Washington, D.C., to prevent a quorum in their legislature and to speak with members of Congress. Laws such as these present an existential threat to our American system of government. Some even call for legislatures to determine the outcome of an election.
How can we protect the freedom to vote and ensure that each vote counts? Senate 1, the For the People Act, is now in the U.S. Senate. This bill provides minimum requirements for election access, integrity and security. It requires independent redistricting commissions to draw Congressional districts. It reforms campaign financing and sets ethics standards for all federal elected officials.
As we face this inflection point in our democracy, the For the People Act can ensure that all voices are heard. Call our senators at 888-453-3211 and tell them to work for passage.
LINDA OLSON BUNDY
Antrim
