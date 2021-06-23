I’d like to believe that both our U.S. senators — Jeanne Shaheen, elected in 2008, and Maggie Hassan, elected in 2016 — would have had the insight to reject Congress’ 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that has allowed three administrations to usurp the responsibility of Congress to decide how our nation flexes its military muscles.
Using that AUMF, the United States has fashioned chaos in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and other places. This has contributed to thousands of civilian casualties, thousands of U.S. military casualties and deaths, economic turmoil and starvation, and desperate migrations from many regions to countries that can’t or won’t welcome refugees. Neither the world nor the United States is safer today than in 2002.
It is high time for our Congress to repeal the 2002 AUMF. Our senators must recognize, in this month when we celebrate Flag Day, that our flag is not big enough to hide the damage we have done, nor to absorb the innocent blood needlessly spilled because Congress gave away its war-making authority.
Contact our senators and urge them to reclaim the powers and responsibilities given in the Constitution. Insist that they co-sponsor and support Senate Joint Resolution 10 to repeal the 2002 AUMF.
Start peace. Stop war.
M. CHRIS HANSEN
Alstead
