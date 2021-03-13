Earlier this winter I read with joy that Ray Colburn would no longer “contribute to [the] pages” of The Sentinel.
Imagine my surprise when I opened today’s paper (March 9) to find yet another letter from him.
First, I’m glad Mr. Colburn has come to realize that his family is no longer in danger because of his stated opinions (see earlier letter). People in the Keene area don’t tend to hold the children and grandchildren of annoying letter writers responsible for said writer’s words.
Second, people in general also don’t tend to find a city’s population responsible for a former college student (who was from Vermont, by the way) who shouts a vulgar word at a president. Her parents, maybe. But Keene, no. So why would we feel that her actions were “a national disgrace to the city’s reputation”? We wouldn’t.
Third, yes, the local media pushed the story aside, as did the rest of the nation. Perhaps more important news needed reporting in June 2018: children being separated from their parents at the border; Trump ripping up official documents that others have to tape back together; Trump falling in love with North Korea’s dictator; and rumors that the panda at the Washington zoo might be pregnant.
I won’t get into who the gullible people are when it comes to the election. (Sent any money to the billionaire ex-president lately?) Let’s just be glad that an iota of sanity has returned to the White House.
DIANE RILEY
Keene
