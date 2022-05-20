We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Mother’s Day has passed, and although spring is here, some cold breezes still blow.
The mother’s milk of human kindness has been nearly strangled in the Trumpublican’t mindset, never fed on anything but formula. They just can’t imagine anything but passing on the meanness they received. Soon mothers-to-be will have zero options, much like the homeless of Keene or the victims of racist teenagers.
It’s long past time to study the homeless problem, for $30,000, just take that money and put it right into re-establishing a campground in Wheelock Park, and maybe establish another parking lot camp for the unfortunate victims of poverty. These camps would need to be safe and some oversight taken, but this isn’t rocket science, people.
Right now, another sweep of the homeless encampments is underway behind Kohl’s and Aldi. The city says they will work with the homeless advocates, and then they’ll stab them in the back with tabling motions and other Trumpublican’t delay tactics.
This problem has gripped this city since the 1980s, for Pete’s sake! The drug overdose epidemic and COVID hysteria have not helped the homeless population. True, some progress has been made, but not enough.
On Saturday, May 21, at 5 p.m. in Central Square a camp-in will be held sponsored by some younger members of our spontaneous joy community. Let’s get out and support these unhappy campers to find the road to recovery in Keene.
Kudos to the city for painting more bike lanes, but there’s a lot more to be done for people who are marginalized and can’t even afford bikes, let alone a place to park them. Let’s have more roundabouts, bike parking, pedestrian crossings and public restrooms. Yes to a Tiny House Village in Keene, for the homeless!
