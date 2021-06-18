As many people know, June has been recognized as “Pride Month,” a time when the LGBTQ community, allies and advocates bring special attention to the history, suffering and abuse, contributions and pride of gay, transgender, queer and non-binary persons.
In 2016, the Federated Church of Marlborough became an Open and Affirming church in the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ. Becoming an ally and an advocate in the UCC requires a process, and results in a covenant, which is a living thing into which we continue to grow. Honoring the humanity of all persons, here is our covenant:
“Open, Affirming, and Reconciling Statement. We, the faith community of the Federated Church of Marlborough, celebrate that every person is a beloved child of God, made in God’s image and redeemed by God’s radical love. We recognize that our LGBTQ sisters and brothers have suffered discrimination and exclusion in many places, including and often caused by the Church. Jesus taught by word and example how we ought to love one another, and we reject using Bible quotations as weapons against the LGBTQ community.
“Therefore, we welcome all people to be full members of our community without condition. We welcome persons of any sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, race, ethnicity, and persons who are physically or mentally challenged. Rich or poor, all are welcome here. We celebrate family in all its forms, and honor, support, and bless all loving and committed relationships. We celebrate the rainbow and the richness of diversity. Loving one another as Jesus loves us, and following his example and his commandment to love one another, we rejoice to say that no matter where you are on your journey, you are welcome here.”
KATHLEEN M. OLIVER
Marlborough
