An open letter to Dan LeClair:
I heard about your whine fest on the radio, but I did not go to it. Whining, selfish people get on my nerves.
You don’t want to wear a mask. Poor baby. Your rights and your freedom. What about your responsibility as a citizen of this country? You don’t have those rights and freedoms without responsibility.
It is your responsibility to wear a mask to protect other citizens. You don’t like to wear a mask? Neither do I. But I’m a responsible citizen.
You know who else are responsible citizens, even thought they are not citizens? The migrant workers that are out picking our fruits and vegetables. And the ones working in the meat-packing plants. They all wear a mask.
Are you running for office? I hope no one votes for you. We already have someone in office who is selfish and irresponsible. We don’t need any more.
JILL WOOD
48 Richmond Road
Winchester
