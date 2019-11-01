It is my pleasure to write this letter in support of Raleigh Ormerod, candidate for Keene City Council in Ward 1.
Raleigh has immersed himself in the community since he and his family moved to Keene. He has been a member of Keene’s school board, serving on the facilities and policy committees. He also serves on the marketing committee of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce.
Raleigh’s been a regular overnight volunteer at the Hundred Nights overflow shelter.
Raleigh has an extensive marketing and business general management experience, which includes Fortune 500 companies. He’s been an interim executive and business advisor with utilities, renewable energy, medical technology, consumer products, and nonprofit organizations in multiple cities.
Raleigh is an experienced public speaker and emcee. He’s involved with Toastmasters, where he has given many keynote presentations, and he was honored as “Outstanding Toastmaster of the Year.”
He is a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and holds a master’s in engineering from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
He lives with his wife, an occupational therapist in a local extended-care facility, and two younger children who attend the Keene Middle School; an older child is away at college.
Raleigh is a very pleasant, outgoing individual who makes friends easily. His business accomplishments are substantial and, as a relative newcomer to our city, his community involvement clearly reflects his commitment to Keene and the Monadnock Region.
Raleigh is an excellent candidate for City Council. I wholeheartedly encourage voters in Ward 1 to cast your ballot for him.
BOB ENGLUND
71 Cameron Cove
Munsonville
