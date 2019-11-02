I am writing in support of Raleigh Ormerod, candidate for Keene City Council in Ward 1.
I’ve known Raleigh for many years and I wanted to share some of his contributions to the community so you might appreciate what an asset he would be. I served on town council before I became a state legislator, where I have been serving continuously since 2013.
Raleigh was appointed three times to the role of entrepreneur-in-residence by the Arizona Department of Commerce. Beyond his management consulting practice, he volunteered his time to help early stage water, energy and health care companies establish and grow their businesses.
Raleigh co-chaired the economic development committee at our chamber of commerce. My husband, Arturo Gabaldon, president of the local water company, was his co-chair. We both value Raleigh’s experience, interpersonal skills, ability to listen and his constant drive for equitable solutions.
I nominated Raleigh to the citizen’s board of the International Boundary and Water Commission that I chaired. He was appointed by a federal commissioner who was himself directly appointed by Barack Obama.
Raleigh is also a fearless advocate for public education — volunteering, organizing major events and raising money for our public schools. He took a year-long break from his management consulting practice to get state certified and teach STEM at a low-income (Title 1) urban high school.
My husband and I had encouraged him to run for the school board, and were so pleased to learn that he jumped right in and has already served on the Keene school board.
We were very sad when Raleigh and his family left our community and moved back to New Hampshire. We recently visited him in Keene, where he gave us a tour of downtown that included Keene State College, City Hall, the chamber of commerce and some local businesses — all things he feels passionate about. He wants to recruit growing businesses powered by dynamic professionals with school-aged families.
It’s clear that Raleigh really loves Keene; he’s chosen it as his home above all alternatives.
Raleigh shows up in a big way with his career, for his family and in his community. He will do the same for Keene. I encourage voters in Ward 1 to cast your ballot for him.
ROSANNA GABALDON
1700 West Washington St., Suite H
Phoenix, Ariz.
(This writer is a member of the Arizona House.)
