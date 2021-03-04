Old habits die hard and I just can’t let the mulling of the City Council to grant resident motor vehicle access to Old Gilsum Road pass without comment.
Maintenance of a discontinued road is the paramount concern of a request such as this. Given that the use of the property abutting this road has gone to recreation uses, any use after improvements have been made should be considered with concern.
Recently, Eversource improved the road to allow access to power lines, but these improvements shouldn’t necessarily open the gates for other non-recreational types of use.
The residents of Drummer Hill have made considerable investments in their neighborhood that should be respected.
Councilor Giacomo’s comments in favor of extra-private access should be concerning to residents because he doesn’t seem to understand why they chose to live on Drummer Hill.
TERRY M. CLARK
Keene
