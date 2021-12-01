In Kevin Frasier’s Nov. 15 letter “Opening primaries a necessary first step toward bigger reforms,” the writer calls for the removal of partisan primaries and to replace them with an open, nonpartisan primary, of which I would assume would lead to a two-candidate general election.
At the city or town level, this is already in place in many municipalities such as here in Keene. The reason it works at this level is that there are never more than a few candidates running for any one office. When this idea is applied at the national level, it begins to break down simply because of the number of candidates and the inability for our voting system to effectively handle multi-candidate elections.
The last two national presidential primaries have seen 10-plus candidates from one or the other major parties. In election years without a presidential incumbent, this means the open primary ballot is going to have 20-30 candidates to choose from. Because we have placed an arbitrary limitation on only being able to cast a vote for a single candidate, these 20-plus candidate elections will be won by increasingly more polarizing candidates as those individuals that can stir up even 15-20 percent of the vote will be the ones getting through this open primary system. We’re already seeing that within the partisan primaries and it only gets worse as the field becomes larger and larger.
If the writer wishes to see the open, nonpartisan primaries become a reality, it is key that first we address the issues in our system with handling multi-candidate voting. To get the best candidates out of a primary, we need to remove the restriction on only being able to cast our vote for a single candidate. We already allow voting for more than one candidate in our multi-seat at-large elections, showing that it works and people understand how to use it.
Legislation at the state level for this type of change to move away from “bullet” voting to “approval” voting should be promoted to give voters the ability to better voice their opinion on an array of candidates if they chose to rather than always being limited to just a single candidate.
While I agree with the writer that we don’t need to make all of the reform changes at once, the order in which these changes happen is extremely important.
BRYAN LAKE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.