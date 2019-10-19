I genuinely hope that each of you reading this returns each evening to a safe, warm bed. Is it to much to ask the same for others?
I write today to invite each of you to visit 17 Lamson St., Keene — the location of Hundred Nights Shelter for humans who are experiencing homelessness and lacking another option.
The Hundred Nights’ Fall Open House is on Saturday, Nov. 2. Please stop in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you will see that there are 25 beds available there. Currently, 20 of those beds are occupied. Please understand those 20 beds are full and the people who will “come in” for the winter are not yet a part of that number.
The number of available beds simply does not meet the need in Cheshire County.
You will also learn about the Open Doors Resource Center, where one can find assistance with immediate needs (food/clothing) as well as individualized guidance for completing applications (housing/job) and self-help programs (budgeting). Referrals are made to other agencies and programs that can assist in additional ways.
NANCY MICHALOV
389 Old Walpole Road, Keene
