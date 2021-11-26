I was sad to see the hateful columns published by The Sentinel on Nov. 13-14.
Under The Sentinel’s “Insights” section was the article “Democrats can’t keep ignoring the culture war,” referencing Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Really, this article should have been placed under a banner labeled “Rants” or “Vitriol.”
After characterizing Republicans as the party of “book burning, a culture of ignorance, and the end of free and fair elections,” writer Will Bunch tones down his rhetoric enough to conclude that Democrats should fight to win and “kill all the bastardization of real American values.” Bunch must believe that one of America’s real values was expressed by Democrat Terry McAuliffe when he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach.”
News flash to Bunch: There weren’t enough hardware store owners “with posters depicting Trump as Rambo” to steal the election from McAuliffe. Bunch should continue with his culture war: It clearly is winning over many who value civility, bipartisanship and common sense. Republicans should applaud.
The second hateful piece, on the Opinion page, was Elayne Clift’s “The unvaxxed and the nightmare of rationed health care.” Clift concludes: “I believe 20 percent of hospital beds, ICU or otherwise, should be allocated to unvaccinated patients suffering from COVID” so that other patients “requiring care at any level” are “not held hostage by those who have made choices that are not only deeply selfish but dramatically dangerous.” That would “get this under control.”
What’s next? Where does such discrimination stop? What percentage of hospital beds should be withheld from patients who are sick due to unhealthy lifestyles or illegal pursuits? Compassionate, lifesaving intervention has always been a “real American value.”
In Clift’s world, regardless of how dire the need for treatment, prospective patients would have to pass muster before elites who reserve the right to determine whose lives should be saved. What if tables turn, and people are sickened by as yet undocumented long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines? Will their willingness to jump on the vaccine bandwagon be deemed imprudent and their care rationed accordingly? I sincerely hope not.
I urge The Sentinel’s editors to fairly represent both sides in their choices of columnists’ opinions and select pieces that contribute to civil discourse, rather than those that vitriolically inflame hatred.
THOMAS SAVASTANO
Keene
