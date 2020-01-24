Total spending on the Democratic presidential race is over one billion dollars, and heading for two. So Democratic presidential candidates can hardly claim a lack of money. Moreover, the incessant debates have provided hundreds of opportunities to “get their message out.”
But the result is a crowded field, with no obvious Donald denier. The poll numbers of the present candidates are in the 30s, 20s, 10s and below.
When Bloomberg adds his hundreds of million dollars, and Steyer starts spending the same, these two additions will merely spread the poll numbers around even more, guaranteeing that no Democratic candidate will rise above the 20 percent level. And the Democratic rules guarantee an even wider spread and dilution of delegate votes.
The Democratic mantra is “beat the Donald.” But who can beat the Donald? The winning 50 percent majority is reachable by only one candidate. Hillary.
She is younger than Bernie; she has more experience than Bloomberg; she has more expertise than Biden, 16 man-years in the White House, a two-fer with 16 more to go; she has more fire in her belly than Steyer; she has more name recognition than Buttegeig; she has as much Indian blood as Elizabeth; she is part of an oppressed minority; and she has more money than God.
It’s Hillary ... HILLARYOUS.
FRED WARD
386 Route 123 South, Stoddard
