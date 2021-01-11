Jan. 6, 2021, will be recorded as one of America’s darkest days. I am 35 years old, and I have not felt this appalled watching live TV images since Sept. 11, 2001.
The people who assaulted the United States Capitol today do not love America; they do not even understand what truly makes us great when we are at our best. I hope those of us in this country who retain a grip on reality can come together, bind the nation’s wounds, and perhaps even recover some of those cheering for the mob today from their toxic mass delusion.
I have no words to describe the amount of disgust I feel for the sitting president and his boot-licking toadies like Mr. Giuliani (who was also famously present at 9/11 and ironically once dubbed “America’s Mayor”).
I hope those who still love America and understand the worthy values that have carried us this far (and can carry us further still) can come together under the leadership of our president-elect and restore our once-great republic.
Sincerely,
JAMES FINNEGAN
103 Boulder Drive, Dublin
